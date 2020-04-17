Look Up For Shooting Stars As The Lyrid Meteor Shower Returns This Weekend

One of the best times to look up at the night sky is back. Every April for the last 2,700 years the Lyrid Meteor shower puts on a show of shooting stars and this year's should be especially vibrant with the new moon set for Wednesday (April 22nd) and less light pollution than usual.

You can certainly expect between 10-20 shooting stars per hour each evening of the shower, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see up to 100 in any given hour. This year's meteor shower is expected to peak starting late Sunday evening (April 19th) & Wednesday morning (April 22nd). Best viewing time is in the pre-dawn hours, but anytime after 10PM until sunrise is when you can catch a show in the sky.

This month's Lyrid meteor shower could be the most visible in years, due to lower light and less air pollution.



You can see them in the night sky to the northeast near the constellation Lyra the Harp and the star Vega.