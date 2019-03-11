Lyft Offering Free Rides To Select Bay Area Museums And Female-Owned Restaurants All Month

As of Friday March 8th, International Women's Day, Lyft announced that they would be providing free rides (up to $10 in value) to inspirational locations across 33 U.S. cities. More specifically, the free rides can be taken to museums & female-owned restaurants through the end of March & you can take advantage of the deal in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose.

Did you know that @lyft is celebrating International Women's Day all month long by offering free rides to inspirational locations such as historical monuments, museums, + women-owned businesses? Well now you do... to take advantage, learn more here: https://t.co/zMNhjXVzWg — Natralee (@ShopNatralee) March 11, 2019

Here's the locations in San Francisco, use promo code: WHMSFO19

San Francisco Women Artists Gallery

Women’s Building

Jane Warner Plaza

Oakland, use promo code: WHMOAK19

Oeste Bar and Cafe

Copper Spoon

Reem's

Julie's

Ivy Moon Restaurant

San Jose, use promo code: WHMSJC19

Adega

Flower Flour

Rosalena's

