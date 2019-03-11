Lyft Offering Free Rides To Select Bay Area Museums And Female-Owned Restaurants All Month

As of Friday March 8th, International Women's Day, Lyft announced that they would be providing free rides (up to $10 in value) to inspirational locations across 33 U.S. cities. More specifically, the free rides can be taken to museums & female-owned restaurants through the end of March & you can take advantage of the deal in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose.

Here's the locations in San Francisco, use promo code: WHMSFO19

  • San Francisco Women Artists Gallery
  • Women’s Building
  • Jane Warner Plaza

Oakland, use promo code: WHMOAK19

  • Oeste Bar and Cafe
  • Copper Spoon
  • Reem's
  • Julie's
  • Ivy Moon Restaurant

San Jose, use promo code: WHMSJC19

  • Adega
  • Flower Flour
  • Rosalena's

