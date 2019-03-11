Lyft Offering Free Rides To Select Bay Area Museums And Female-Owned Restaurants All Month
As of Friday March 8th, International Women's Day, Lyft announced that they would be providing free rides (up to $10 in value) to inspirational locations across 33 U.S. cities. More specifically, the free rides can be taken to museums & female-owned restaurants through the end of March & you can take advantage of the deal in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose.
Did you know that @lyft is celebrating International Women's Day all month long by offering free rides to inspirational locations such as historical monuments, museums, + women-owned businesses? Well now you do... to take advantage, learn more here: https://t.co/zMNhjXVzWg— Natralee (@ShopNatralee) March 11, 2019
Here's the locations in San Francisco, use promo code: WHMSFO19
- San Francisco Women Artists Gallery
- Women’s Building
- Jane Warner Plaza
Oakland, use promo code: WHMOAK19
- Oeste Bar and Cafe
- Copper Spoon
- Reem's
- Julie's
- Ivy Moon Restaurant
San Jose, use promo code: WHMSJC19
- Adega
- Flower Flour
- Rosalena's
For more head here.