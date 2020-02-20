Lyft Offering Free Rides To Polls For 2020 Primaries

Lyft has announced an expansion of their previous 2018 program that helped get voters to their closest polling places to vote. This year they're offering free, or discounted rides to polls for voters for all primaries and caucuses leading up to November's election day.

Lyft is offering free rides for 2020 primary and election voters https://t.co/LhCJXOawkH pic.twitter.com/2F99CN7XF2 — CNET (@CNET) February 18, 2020

The Voting Access Program has partnered with these non-profits:

• League of Women Voters

• National Federation of the Blind

• National Urban League

• Student Veterans of America

• Voto Latino Foundation

And members of these groups are currently who are eligible to receive promotional codes for free & discounted rides to the California primaries on Tuesday March 3rd & other primaries & caucuses around the country/

In the last presidential election, it’s estimated more than 15 million eligible voters didn’t go to the polls because they lacked a way to get there.



Together with select non-profits, we're helping voters exercise their right to vote. Join us: https://t.co/3sg1bDMB9Y #LyftUp pic.twitter.com/vFRWepiw5y — Lyft (@lyft) January 31, 2020

Lyft will share information on how the broader public can take advantage of the promotion in the coming months. Expect it to be expanded for Election Day on November 3rd.