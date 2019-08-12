Lumpia Palooza Returns To San Francisco In October

October is Filipino-American History Month and once again San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park will celebrate by bringing us all the lumpia we can handle. The fourth annual Lumpia Palooza is set for Saturday afternoon October 19th.

The festival promises cheesy, serrano-stuffed lumpia, elote lumpia, sisig lumpia-cheladas, cheeseburger lumpia, banana-stuffed lumpia, lumpia on custard bars & much, much more.

There will also be a lumpia eating contest, craft beer, house-made sangria, DJs spinning and much more.

Tickets on sale soon & more details can be found here.