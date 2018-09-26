Lumpia Palooza Returns To San Francisco This Fall

Celebrate Filipino-American History Month this October with SF's Soma StrEat Food Park as they throw the third annual Lumpia Palooza.

On Saturday October 27th from 11 AM - 7 PM you'll be able to enjoy lumpia from some of the Bay Area's best Filipino vendors as well as bottomless San Miguel beer and house-made sangrias. Plus, there will DJs playing live music for you all day & into the night.

$35 gets you entry & bottomless beer, or sangria (from 12 - 3PM, or 4 - 7PM). Not looking to drink? Then general admission is just $5.

Kids 10 & under are free.

For more info & tix head to the Facebook event page.