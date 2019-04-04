The Lumineers Debut New Single "Gloria" And Announce New Album Coming In September

Two-time GRAMMY-award nominees The Lumineers have unveiled "Gloria," the first single from their upcoming album "III" due out on September 13, 2019.

We have a new album coming out later this year. The first single will be 'Gloria' and you can listen to it this Friday! - The Lumineers https://t.co/ZxuHCWdcDN pic.twitter.com/OTKDhxZG6G — The Lumineers (@thelumineers) April 2, 2019

Band member Wesley Schultz says the song “is about love between an addict and her family.”

The Lumineers have enjoyed substantial commercial success: their 2012 self-titled debut featuring the hit single “Ho Hey” was certified triple-platinum in 2018, the same year their 2016 sophomore album Cleopatra was certified platinum. They’ve had multiple #1 hits on the Triple A and Alternative radio charts, and have sold out tours across the world; over 300,000 tickets were sold on 2017’s Cleopatra world tour. The Lumineers have also supported icons and their musical heroes on the road, including icons Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on his final tour and U2 on its Joshua Tree tour.

The Lumineers will be performing in Golden Gate Park this August at Outside Lands 2019.