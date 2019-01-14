Louis C.K. To Perform "XXX Adults Only" New Material In San Jose This Week

On Monday the San Jose Improv announced that comedian Louis C.K. will performing on Wednesday & Thursday night. In a press release they said he would be performing "XXX Adults Only" new material.

Huh, Louis CK playing the Improv in San Jose. That's, uh, quite a bit different than his normal old venues.



Also, I wonder what kind of reception he'll get here. — Ryan Higgins (@RyanHigginsRyan) January 14, 2019

C.K. made his controversial return to the stage in 2018 after admitting the sexual assault allegations made against him in 2017 were true.

In a recent set he also made jokes about Parkland shooting survivors that was panned widely online.

The shows are 21+ & tickets are still available for Thursday's show for $85. You can also sign up for a waitlist for tickets to Wednesday night's sold out show. Those are available here.