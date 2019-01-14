Louis C.K. To Perform "XXX Adults Only" New Material In San Jose This Week
On Monday the San Jose Improv announced that comedian Louis C.K. will performing on Wednesday & Thursday night. In a press release they said he would be performing "XXX Adults Only" new material.
Huh, Louis CK playing the Improv in San Jose. That's, uh, quite a bit different than his normal old venues.— Ryan Higgins (@RyanHigginsRyan) January 14, 2019
Also, I wonder what kind of reception he'll get here.
C.K. made his controversial return to the stage in 2018 after admitting the sexual assault allegations made against him in 2017 were true.
In a recent set he also made jokes about Parkland shooting survivors that was panned widely online.
The shows are 21+ & tickets are still available for Thursday's show for $85. You can also sign up for a waitlist for tickets to Wednesday night's sold out show. Those are available here.