A Lot Of People Think Post Malone Discovered Ozzy Osbourne

(By ANTHONY CAPOBIANCO, Radio.com)

Rapper/singer Post Malone just released a new album titled Hollywood Bleeding and many mainstream music fans are getting a real education in rock thanks to the track "Take What You Want" which features the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne. Mainly because a good number of them have no idea who he is.

Video of Take What You Want

There are two ways this can go:

Post Malone fans are sarcastically being clueless about Ozzy Osbourne as a joke for social media. These Post Malone fans are genuinely clueless about Ozzy Osbourne and we should be worried.

who tf is ozzy osbourne ???!??! this is why I love post malone for shining light on unknown artists — Edd (@Edxxard) September 6, 2019

Idk who Ozzy Osbourne is but he’s about to be huge after Post Malone featured him pic.twitter.com/mrpWHlN77Z — Reverse Hulk (@MikeMartinoSux) September 7, 2019

Post Malone bout to give this Ozzy Osbourne guy a career! pic.twitter.com/mkqPPqUnjl — brett :( (@garlicbrett) September 6, 2019

This Ozzy Osbourne guy goes in Post Malone's song. We should keep our eyes on him, he might be the next big thing — ¥asir (@DoubleWhy24) September 6, 2019

Thankfully, there are music fans out there that outnumber those that don't have a clue:

Me an Ozzy fan: *Plays new Post Malone song featuring Ozzy Osbourne*

My Generation: “who’s this ozzy person?” pic.twitter.com/QsVD57Gjt5 — Gracyn -- (@FisherGracyn) September 7, 2019

I don’t know who this @PostMalone fellow is, but I am happy @OzzyOsbourne decided to help him out. — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) September 6, 2019

ozzy osbourne didn’t eat a live bat onstage for yall to only recognise him in a Post Malone song — L-- (@lissbullen) September 8, 2019