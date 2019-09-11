A Lot Of People Think Post Malone Discovered Ozzy Osbourne

September 11, 2019
(By ANTHONY CAPOBIANCO, Radio.com)

Rapper/singer Post Malone just released a new album titled Hollywood Bleeding and many mainstream music fans are getting a real education in rock thanks to the track "Take What You Want" which features the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne. Mainly because a good number of them have no idea who he is.

There are two ways this can go:

  1. Post Malone fans are sarcastically being clueless about Ozzy Osbourne as a joke for social media.
  2. These Post Malone fans are genuinely clueless about Ozzy Osbourne and we should be worried.

Thankfully, there are music fans out there that outnumber those that don't have a clue:

