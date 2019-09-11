A Lot Of People Think Post Malone Discovered Ozzy Osbourne
(By ANTHONY CAPOBIANCO, Radio.com)
Rapper/singer Post Malone just released a new album titled Hollywood Bleeding and many mainstream music fans are getting a real education in rock thanks to the track "Take What You Want" which features the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne. Mainly because a good number of them have no idea who he is.
There are two ways this can go:
- Post Malone fans are sarcastically being clueless about Ozzy Osbourne as a joke for social media.
- These Post Malone fans are genuinely clueless about Ozzy Osbourne and we should be worried.
who tf is ozzy osbourne ???!??! this is why I love post malone for shining light on unknown artists— Edd (@Edxxard) September 6, 2019
Idk who Ozzy Osbourne is but he’s about to be huge after Post Malone featured him pic.twitter.com/mrpWHlN77Z— Reverse Hulk (@MikeMartinoSux) September 7, 2019
Post Malone bout to give this Ozzy Osbourne guy a career! pic.twitter.com/mkqPPqUnjl— brett :( (@garlicbrett) September 6, 2019
This Ozzy Osbourne guy goes in Post Malone's song. We should keep our eyes on him, he might be the next big thing— ¥asir (@DoubleWhy24) September 6, 2019
Thankfully, there are music fans out there that outnumber those that don't have a clue:
Me an Ozzy fan: *Plays new Post Malone song featuring Ozzy Osbourne*— Gracyn -- (@FisherGracyn) September 7, 2019
My Generation: “who’s this ozzy person?” pic.twitter.com/QsVD57Gjt5
I don’t know who this @PostMalone fellow is, but I am happy @OzzyOsbourne decided to help him out.— Jim Norton (@JimNorton) September 6, 2019
ozzy osbourne didn’t eat a live bat onstage for yall to only recognise him in a Post Malone song— L-- (@lissbullen) September 8, 2019
ozzy osbourne didn’t do acid everyday for an entire year and somehow still be alive rn for you to disrespect him like this https://t.co/QmzMrLCM2E— jess loves kells + izzy △⃒⃘ (@highwaytokells) September 7, 2019