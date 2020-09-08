Los Angeles Bans Trick Or Treating, Haunted Houses And Parties For Halloween 2020

Los Angeles County, which has by far the most Coronavirus cases and deaths in the state of California, has released new guidelines regarding Halloween this year. Health officials are prohibiting door-to-door trick-or-treating, car-to-car trunk-or-treating, haunted houses, live events, festivals, carnivals, and any gatherings with non-household members - even if those are outdoors.

No trick-or-treating, no parties, no carnivals and no festivals. In light of the ongoing pandemic, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued new guidelines for Halloween https://t.co/s0ofnCwsYT — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 9, 2020

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year (and there will also be a rare Halloween full moon) and public health officials are urging people to minimize contact with others as the holiday season begins.

They suggest having online parties, or car parades instead.

There's no word on how these guidelines will be enforced, or if other California counties will release similar guidelines ahead of October 31st.