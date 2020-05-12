Los Angeles Stay At Home Order Expected To Be Extended Through July

Says Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer

May 12, 2020
Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday that "with all certainty" stay-at-home orders will be extended for the next few months - so through July, at least.

Ferrer noted that loosening restrictions will lead to more cases & deaths in the county & that “dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand," are the only thing that could change the county's trajectory.

LA County has had 67,000 cases and 2,700 deaths, which is the most in the state.

The Bay Area's most affected county, Santa Clara County, has recently seen a decline in its number of cases amidst shelter-in-place orders.

