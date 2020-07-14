Los Angeles Mayor Warns Of Another Total Shutdown

On Tuesday Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, warned that the city could once again return to a state of total shutdown where you're only permitted ot leave home for work, or essential tasks similar to how things were statewide for much of April & May.

Los Angeles' mayor said the city is on the verge of nearly shutting down again as California's Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the shutdown of all indoor restaurants, bars and movie theaters. https://t.co/nC75WrNQS0 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 14, 2020

This comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom issued statewide shut downs for many indoor activities on Monday.

Garcetti noted that Los Angeles is dangerously close to going to red on the color-coded threat level chart and that they are currently in the orange level, indicating people should stay home as much as possible.

Outdoor dining remains open in LA, but that would likely change in the event of an elevated threat level. Los Angeles County has seen 136,000 cases on 3,822 Coronavirus deaths. A recent spike in southern California cases has pushed patients to Bay Area hospitals like Stanford & UCSF.