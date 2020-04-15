Los Angeles Expected To Not Hold Concerts Or Sporting Events Until 2021

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to halt large-scale events like concerts & sporting events for the remainder of 2020. This falls in line with what Gov. Gavin Newsom said a day earlier when asked about such events returning in the summer, or fall. Newsom said based on current expectations that's "not in the cards".

The LA Times is reporting that Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti told high-level staff from several departments that big gatherings, such as sports and concerts, might not be approved until 2021. https://t.co/S5FyIHBTre — LindseyThiry (@LindseyThiry) April 15, 2020

Like Newsom, Garcetti has said that unless there's a vaccine, or until there is herd immunity to the Coronavirus these bigger events will not go on as planned.

Los Angeles County has by far the most Coronavirus cases in the state with over 10,000 as of April 15th with 360 deaths.

Health experts have already hinted that music festivals and big concerts might not be able to return until the fall of 2021. For now dates remain in place in the Bay Area for shows this fall & we'll let you know if things change.