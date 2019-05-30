A Look At Oga's Cantina: The First Place To Sell Alcohol Inside Disneyland

The opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland marks the opening of tons of new attractions at the park as well as another notable first. Oga's Cantina will open and be the first (public) place inside the park that serves alcohol. It will have cocktails, beer and wine & will undoubtedly be one of the most popular new spots for adults in the theme park.

OMG! Oga’s Cantina may be my favorite thing in all of #StarWars #GalaxysEdge and DJ Rex is my other favorite thing in Galaxy’s Edge! I could sit in here all night and listen to him crack Star Tours jokes just like I can listen to Sonny Eclipse at MK! ----#Disneyland pic.twitter.com/XIfNyPdPjW — Theme Park Review (@ThemeParkReview) May 30, 2019

Here's a closer look at some of the drinks:

& more on the menu:

Fuzzy Tauntaun: Peach vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice with tangerine, pure cane sugar and special buzzz foam

Jedi Mind Trick: Grapefruit and rose vodka, falernum, blue curaçao, white grape juice, lime juice and grapefruit bitters

The Outer Rim: Silver tequila, acai liqueur, lime juice, pure cane sugar, black salt and exotic fruit purée

T-16 Skyhopper: Vodka, melon liqueur, kiwi and half and half

Dagobah Slug Slinger: Reposado tequila, blue curaçao, citrus juices, ginger, herbs and bitters

Jet Juice: Bourbon, chile liqueur, acai liqueur, white grape juice and lemon juice

Bespin Fizz: Rum, yuzu purée, pomegranate juice, white cranberry juice, and cloud swirl

Yub Nub: Pineapple rum, spiced rum, citrus juices and passion fruit *Available in a souvenir mug

What they'll have on tap includes:

Gold Squadron Lager - a fruity lager

White Wampa Ale - a wheat beer

Gamorrean Ale

Bad Motivator IPA - an IPA with fruit tones

Oga's Beer Flight served in Rancor Beer Flight Souvenir Board and glasses

Spice Runner Hard Cider

Imperial Guard

Toniray wine will also be available.

There will be plenty of non-alcoholic options, as well.

DJ Rex is also your robot DJ keeping things lively in the cantina.

