A Look Inside The South Bay's Newest Arcade And Gastropub: Lvl Up

We found out back in the fall of 2016 that a new arcade of sorts would be moving into Campbell's Gaslighter Theatre (400 E. Campbell Ave.) and over a year later LVL Up is ready to open.

The gastropub arcade, which specializes in 80s & 90s games began its soft opening this past weekend & will continue giving a preview of the place each night this week to those who registered to get in. A grand opening date will be announced in the near future. Here's a look inside:

The opening of LVL Up comes on the heels of recent Bay Area bar arcade openings like Emporium SF & San Francisco's Coin-Op.