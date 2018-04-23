A Look Inside The South Bay's Newest Arcade And Gastropub: Lvl Up
We found out back in the fall of 2016 that a new arcade of sorts would be moving into Campbell's Gaslighter Theatre (400 E. Campbell Ave.) and over a year later LVL Up is ready to open.
The gastropub arcade, which specializes in 80s & 90s games began its soft opening this past weekend & will continue giving a preview of the place each night this week to those who registered to get in. A grand opening date will be announced in the near future. Here's a look inside:
Hello everyone! We are getting a lot of messages and comments asking if any spots have opened up for the rescheduled soft openings next week. We are not currently opening up any spots for soft openings on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. However, that may change later this week, so keep checking back to our social media pages (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram). If we do open it, it will be a first come, first served opportunity for our followers to RSVP for those spots through commenting on the Facebook post. We will not be taking RSVP's through Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook Messenger. So keep an eye out for that later this week. If it's anything like the initial announcement, those spots will go FAST!
Game walk-through.
Big congrats to my buddies on the opening of their new spot in downtown Campbell
Soft open @lvlupcampbell tonight.
The opening of LVL Up comes on the heels of recent Bay Area bar arcade openings like Emporium SF & San Francisco's Coin-Op.