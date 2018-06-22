A Look Inside San Jose's Hello Kitty Mini Cafe
On Friday June 22 those who waited in line for hours (and even camped out) got what they were waiting for when San Jose's Hello Kitty Mini Cafe opened its doors at Santana Row.
Hello Kitty sugar cookie, latte & macarons. Cuteness overload. Hyped up place. Or am I getting too old for this lol --. #hellokittycafe #hellokittylover #hellokittystuff #cutecafe #lattelover☕ #latte #coffeetime☕
The third Hello Kitty Mini Cafe and first in the Bay Area offers plenty of Sanrio-themed treats, drinks, merchandise and more.
Starting today the Hello Kitty Mini Cafe is officially bringing some sunshine ☀️ to the #bayarea. ⠀ ⠀ Join us as we celebrate our new home. -- The first 50 customers each day (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) will receive a FREE drink -- (and a small gift ----) with any Hello Kitty Cafe purchase. ⠀ ⠀ Tag a friend in the comments -- and WE'LL SEE YOU THERE!
Camped out for the #grandopening of the #hellokittycafe -- #happydance #excited #beenheresince5am #diehardfan #1fan #hellokitty #sanrio #sanjose #westcoast #santanarow #dontjudgeme
Hello Kitty Cafe grand opening at #Santanarow -- the 4 hour wait was worth it -- #hellokittymacaroons #hellokittyfruittart #hellokittymacaroondonut #hellokittypoptart #hellokittycookie #hellokittywaterbottle #hellokittycafe #hellokitty #sanrio
The cafe opens at 11 AM each day and will only be around for a limited time.