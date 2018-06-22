A Look Inside San Jose's Hello Kitty Mini Cafe

On Friday June 22 those who waited in line for hours (and even camped out) got what they were waiting for when San Jose's Hello Kitty Mini Cafe opened its doors at Santana Row.

The third Hello Kitty Mini Cafe and first in the Bay Area offers plenty of Sanrio-themed treats, drinks, merchandise and more.

So much goodies #hellokittycafe A post shared by ✨Pamela Locquiao-fabro✨ (@fabrolous_mama) on Jun 22, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

The cafe opens at 11 AM each day and will only be around for a limited time.