Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Of The 21st Century To Happen Friday

This Friday July 27 the longest total lunar eclipse of the century will take place. A deep blood red moon will be visible for up to two hours in many parts of the world.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that we'll have much of a view of this one in North America, but Africa, the Middle East, & southern Asia should have a great view. We'll be able to see another eclipse here in January of 2019.

If you want to see Friday's eclipse you can watch it online starting at 11:30AM (PST) via the Virtual Telescope Project.