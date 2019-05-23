The Lonely Island Release Bay Area-Centric Netflix Special And Album

Bay Area-based musical comedy group The Lonely Island have released a new concept album, or as they're calling it, a "visual poem" that's an ode to the 1989 Oakland A's and their superstar duo Mark McGwire & Jose Canseco, aka The Bash Brothers.

The album has features from Haim, Maya Rudolph, and Sia plus you can watch the whole visual poem 'The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience' on Netflix now.

This video feat. NSFW language: