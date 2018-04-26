Llamapalooza 2018: Where Stressed Out UC Berkeley Students Get To Hug Llamas
This Friday April 27 is a great day to be a UC Berkeley student, you see, there's an event being held on campus at Memorial Glade from 10 AM - 1 PM called Llamapalooza.
We are so excited to come to #ucberkeley Fri. 4/26 for #Llamapalooza 2018! Come check out obstacle courses, a Peruvian sound healer, and #llama selfies galore. This is going to be the biggest llama event yet, see you there!!
Six llamas will be around for the three hour period & students, who are likely stressed out due to finals, will be able to hug & pet them.
This is the fourth consecutive year that the llamas will appear on campus & all of us who never had them while we were in school can continue to feel bitter.
Stressed-out @UCBerkeley students can hug a llama during #Llamapalooza this Friday https://t.co/GsH0OGqQCI pic.twitter.com/IzyA2Boj3J— KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) April 26, 2018