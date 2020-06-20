Livermore's San Francisco Premium Outlets Reopen
Shops have reopened in the outlet mall
June 20, 2020
After a three month closure the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore have reopened to the public. The mall has many safety measures in place upon reopening.
NOW OPEN: San Francisco Premium Outlets reopen with new safety guidelines https://t.co/ZeSDZETCCV— KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 20, 2020
They've outlined how shoppers can stay safe here and here's those measures they're taking:
- Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting
- Employee health screening
- Promotion & enforcement of social distancing policies
- Hand sanitizing stations throughout the mall
- Availability of masks & sanitizing wipes at entrances
To see who's open head to their website.