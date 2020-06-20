Livermore's San Francisco Premium Outlets Reopen

June 20, 2020
Bay Area News

After a three month closure the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore have reopened to the public. The mall has many safety measures in place upon reopening.

They've outlined how shoppers can stay safe here and here's those measures they're taking:

  • Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting
  • Employee health screening
  • Promotion & enforcement of social distancing policies
  • Hand sanitizing stations throughout the mall
  • Availability of masks & sanitizing wipes at entrances

To see who's open head to their website.

San Francisco Premium Outlets
Livermore