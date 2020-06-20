Livermore's San Francisco Premium Outlets Reopen

After a three month closure the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore have reopened to the public. The mall has many safety measures in place upon reopening.

NOW OPEN: San Francisco Premium Outlets reopen with new safety guidelines https://t.co/ZeSDZETCCV — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 20, 2020

They've outlined how shoppers can stay safe here and here's those measures they're taking:

Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting

Employee health screening

Promotion & enforcement of social distancing policies

Hand sanitizing stations throughout the mall

Availability of masks & sanitizing wipes at entrances

To see who's open head to their website.