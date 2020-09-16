Live Nation Is Turning Venues Into Polling Places For The Upcoming Election

While we miss seeing concerts at our favorite venues, we might get the chance to step inside some of them once again on Tuesday November 3rd as Live Nation aims to turn venues around the country into polling places for the 2020 election.

The concert promotion company has teamed with Headcount.org, Lebon James' More Than A Vote campaign, Civic Alliance and Power The Polls as part of this initiative that looks to give citizens easier access to vote. “Core to what we do at Live Nation is helping amplify voices on stage around the world, and supporting voting is another important way we want to continue making voices heard. We’re honored to work with such incredible partners and will do everything in our power to support and empower voter engagement among our employees and the public.” said Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation.

The company's Bay Area venues include The Fillmore, The Masonic, Concord Pavilion & Shoreline Amphitheatre & we'll let you know if any of those become polling places. Chase Center in San Francisco is already set to become a polling place on November 3rd.