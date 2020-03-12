Live Nation Pausing All Tours Due To Coronavirus

According to Billboard, Live Nation is planning to put all of their tours on hold from this weekend before re-evaluating the public health emergency caused by the Coronavirus in April.

Recognizing national concerns over the spread of the #CoronavirusPandemic, Live Nation is instructing its touring shows to prepare to return home https://t.co/JxAYGdBjkE — billboard (@billboard) March 12, 2020

Live Nation's Beverly Hills HQ has also been closed until April as employees have been instructed to work from home.

Bay Area shows that could be affected include Billie Eilish's April 7th date at Chase Center and Tool's June 23rd date there, as well. Shows at Shoreline and Concord Pavilion don't begin until May so for now those will remain unaffected by this postponement. Post Malone's March 19th show at Chase Center has already been postponed.

Broadway shows in New York are also being temporarily shutdown due to the spread of Coronavirus.