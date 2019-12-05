Live Nation Lawn Pass Returns For 2020 Shoreline And Concord Shows
Live Nation has announced that their Lawn Pass will be returning for amphitheatre venues across the country in 2020 and that includes Shoreline Amphitheatre & Concord Pavilion in the Bay Area. For $199 you'll be able to get into every show at your selected venue for the entire 2020 concert season.
For just $199+fees, the 2020 Season Lawn Pass gets you into concerts all summer long at 1 of 29 participating Live Nation amphitheaters! Quantities are limited so get your Lawn Pass before they sell out! On sale 12/11! #LAWNPASS Get more info at lawnpass.livenation.com.
The lawn pass does come with parking & fast lane entry where available. They go on sale Wednesday Decemeber 11th at 10AM PST & the sale extends through December 31st, or until they're gone.
For the Shoreline pass go here.
For the Concord Pavilion pass go here.