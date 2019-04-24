Live Nation Celebrates National Concert Week With $20 Tickets To Bay Area Shows

Beginning at 9AM on Wednesday May 1st - 11:59PM on Tuesday May 7th Live Nation will celebrate National Concert Week with $20 tickets to 50 Bay Area shows - with no additional fees.

The shows that will be part of the deal will be announced on April 29th. Check back here to see which ones across venues like Shoreline, Concord Pavilion, Chase Center and more that will be available for $20.

For an idea on what artists will be featured & more details head to livenation.com.