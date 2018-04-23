Live Nation To Celebrate National Concert Week With 'All-In' $20 Tickets

National Concert Week begins on Monday April 30 and Live Nation is celebrating the occasion by giving us $20 tickets, fees included, to a ton of shows.

SAVE THE DATE: National Concert Week is almost here! To celebrate summer concert season, Live Nation is offering $20 all-in tickets to +1,500 shows from April 30 – May 8! https://t.co/oTfUUapt4J pic.twitter.com/jxMs8QzDYc — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 23, 2018

The offer extends through May 8 and includes shows like:

BFD 2018

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Imagine Dragons

Halsey

Paramore

Vans Warped Tour

Weezer/Pixies

Rise Against/AFI

Marilyn Manson/Rob Zombie

Logic

Avenged Sevenfold/Prophets of Rage

Breaking Benjamin/Five Finger Death Punch

David Blaine

Smashing Pumpkins

Lindsey Stirling/Evanescence

& many more.

Head here for more shows & details.