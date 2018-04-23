Live Nation

Live Nation To Celebrate National Concert Week With 'All-In' $20 Tickets

April 23, 2018
National Concert Week begins on Monday April 30 and Live Nation is celebrating the occasion by giving us $20 tickets, fees included, to a ton of shows.

The offer extends through May 8 and includes shows like:

  • BFD 2018
  • Thirty Seconds To Mars
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Halsey
  • Paramore
  • Vans Warped Tour
  • Weezer/Pixies
  • Rise Against/AFI
  • Marilyn Manson/Rob Zombie
  • Logic
  • Avenged Sevenfold/Prophets of Rage
  • Breaking Benjamin/Five Finger Death Punch
  • David Blaine
  • Smashing Pumpkins
  • Lindsey Stirling/Evanescence

& many more.

Head here for more shows & details.

