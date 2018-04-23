Live Nation To Celebrate National Concert Week With 'All-In' $20 Tickets
April 23, 2018
National Concert Week begins on Monday April 30 and Live Nation is celebrating the occasion by giving us $20 tickets, fees included, to a ton of shows.
SAVE THE DATE: National Concert Week is almost here! To celebrate summer concert season, Live Nation is offering $20 all-in tickets to +1,500 shows from April 30 – May 8! https://t.co/oTfUUapt4J pic.twitter.com/jxMs8QzDYc— Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 23, 2018
The offer extends through May 8 and includes shows like:
- BFD 2018
- Thirty Seconds To Mars
- Imagine Dragons
- Halsey
- Paramore
- Vans Warped Tour
- Weezer/Pixies
- Rise Against/AFI
- Marilyn Manson/Rob Zombie
- Logic
- Avenged Sevenfold/Prophets of Rage
- Breaking Benjamin/Five Finger Death Punch
- David Blaine
- Smashing Pumpkins
- Lindsey Stirling/Evanescence
& many more.
Head here for more shows & details.