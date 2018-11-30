Live Nation Announces Lawn Pass That Gets You Into All 2019 Shows At Shoreline Or Concord Pavilion
November 30, 2018
Live Nation has announced a new deal that will get you into all 2019 shows at a specific venues for a one-time price. The Lawn Pass will be available for both Shoreline Amphitheatre and the Concord Pavilion.
You’ve been waiting for this... ONE Pass. Concerts All Summer. Pick from 29 Venues. Get details at https://livemu.sc/LawnPass #LAWNPASS
You get a credential that's good for all shows at a venue for the whole concert season. It'll be $299 for the Shoreline Lawn Pass & $149 for the Concord Pavilion Lawn Pass. Here's what they get you:
- 1 lawn ticket for each show at the venue for 2019.
- Personalized credential that acts as your ticket.
- Fast Lane Entry
- Free lawn chair rental
They go on sale December 4 at 10 AM here.