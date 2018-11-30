Live Nation Announces Lawn Pass That Gets You Into All 2019 Shows At Shoreline Or Concord Pavilion

Live Nation has announced a new deal that will get you into all 2019 shows at a specific venues for a one-time price. The Lawn Pass will be available for both Shoreline Amphitheatre and the Concord Pavilion.

You get a credential that's good for all shows at a venue for the whole concert season. It'll be $299 for the Shoreline Lawn Pass & $149 for the Concord Pavilion Lawn Pass. Here's what they get you:

1 lawn ticket for each show at the venue for 2019.

Personalized credential that acts as your ticket.

Fast Lane Entry

Free lawn chair rental

They go on sale December 4 at 10 AM here.