Live Nation Announces Concert Ticket Relief Plan Allowing You To Receive 150% Credit Towards Future Shows

Live Nation has several options for fans holding tickets to postponed concerts. Once a new date is announced, ticket holders have a 30-day window to claim a refund. Additionally, if 60 days has passed since a show was postponed and no rescheduled date has been announced, the 30-day window will open for fans to claim a refund. All tickets held for postponed shows will automatically be transferred to the new date if fans do not wish to claim a refund. Ticket holders will automatically receive refunds for canceled events.

The company also offers fans holding tickets to postponed shows the opportunity to receive 150% credit for the value of the originally purchased ticket towards a future Live Nation event. So if you spent $200 on tickets to a show at a Live Nation venue (The Masonic, The Fillmore, Shoreline, Concord Pavilion, August Hall, and more) you can receive a $300 credit. You can learn more here at livenation.com/ticketrelief.

Additionally, the company is taking a charitable approach by letting fans donate the proceeds of their refund to charity. Fans choosing this option will be donating to Live Nation’s Hero Nation program where the company provides ticket donations to health care workers. Live Nation will be matching all ticket donations made through this program.

