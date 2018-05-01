Live At Lagunitas 2018 Lineup Announced
May 1, 2018
Lagunitas has announced which artists will be stopping by their Petaluma brewery for the 2018 Live At Lagunitas concert series. Here's the lineup:
If your wallet isn't ready for Summer, @lagunitasbeer has you covered--— DoTheBay (@DoTheBay) May 1, 2018
Check out @bigthiefmusic, @tuneyards, @SonLittleMusic, @mwardtweeting + more at the free Live at Lagunitas concert series--
More Details -- https://t.co/LuP1WOatnK pic.twitter.com/0QkKGkdbfk
Tickets for each show can be claimed at different times and you can get those & more info at Lagunitas.com.
