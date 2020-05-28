Lit's "My Own Worst Enemy" Has Been Certified Platinum 21 Years After Its Release

In 1999 Orange County alt-rockers Lit dominated the summer with "My Own Worst Enemy" (you could argue Smash Mouth did with "All Star," too) and the album it came from, 'A Place In The Sun' achieved platinum status that fall. However, the song itself somehow hadn't received that same certification until recently. Not until May 8, 2020 in fact. That's when the RIAA certified it double-platinum 21 years after its initial release.

There doesn't appear to be any rhyme or reason why the certification took so long, but the band can now say they have a platinum album & double-platinum single to their name.

Do you remember seeing this video on MTV?

Video of Lit - My Own Worst Enemy

The band has gone on to release six total albums with the most recent being 2017's 'These Are The Days'.