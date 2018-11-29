Listening Party For The New The 1975 Album Friday At Rasputin In Berkeley

The 1975's new album 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' arrives on Friday & to celebrate there will be listening parties all over the country. The one in the Bay Area will be at 3 PM at the Rasputin in Berkeley (2401 Telegraph Ave.)

// R E C O R D S T O R E L I S T E N I N G P A R T I E S // L O V E pic.twitter.com/m6viR3o2w6 — The 1975 (@the1975) November 29, 2018

You can hear the album with fellow fans, pick it up on CD, or vinyl & there will be special prizes.

Video of The 1975 - Sincerity Is Scary (Official Video)

For more head to the Facebook event page.