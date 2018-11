Foster The People have released a new single called "Worst Nites" & you can hear it below:

Video of Foster The People - Worst Nites (Official Audio)

It's the first Foster The People track we've heard since 2017's 'Sacred Hearts Club' that hasn't been a collaboration. They were featured on The Knocks "Ride Or Die" & MO's "Blur".

It's not yet clear if this song is part of an upcoming album.