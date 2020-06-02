List Of Black-Owned Restaurants In The Bay Area

If you're looking to show support to local black-owned restaurants on this #BlackoutTuesday our own Megan Holiday has shared a spreadsheet for you.

Spread sheet of black owned restaurants in the #BayArea for my @ALT1053Radio peeps: https://t.co/mMnNJz8wLx — Megan Holiday (@MeganHoliday) June 2, 2020

There are businesses across San Francisco, Oakland, the south bay, east bay, north bay and everywhere in between you can support.