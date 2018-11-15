List Of Bay Area Schools To Be Closed On Friday Due To Poor Air Quality

November 15, 2018
Poor air quality in the Bay Area due to smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County has worsened on Thursday and a Spare The Air alert has been extended through next Tuesday November 20th. That will mark a record 13th day in a row for the alert. Schools will be closed over concern for student's health.

The following school districts will close schools on Friday Nov. 16th:

  • San Leandro Unified School District 
  • Oakland Unified School District 
  • San Francisco Unified School District
  • Newark Unified School District
  • Mount Diablo Unified School District
  • Alameda Unified School District
  • Berkeley Unified School District
  • Martinez Unified School District
  • West Contra Costa Unified School District
  • New Haven Unified School District 
  • Hayward Unified School District
  • Castro Valley Unified School District 
  • Vallejo Unified School District 
  • Pittsburg Unified School District
  • San Lorenzo Unified School District
  • Brentwood Unified School District
  • Liberty Unified School District
  • Tamalpais Unified School District
  • Jefferson Elementary School District 
  • Acalanes Union High School District
  • Oakley Union Elementary School District
  • Antioch Unified School District
  • Benicia Unified School District
  • Napa Valley Unified School District
  • Vacaville Unified School District 
  • Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District
  • Albany Unified School District

The following college campuses will be closed:

  • San Francisco State University
  • University of San Francisco
  • City College of San Francisco
  • San Jose State University
  • Santa Clara University
  • Cal State East Bay (all campuses -- Hayward, Oakland, Concord)
  • Mills College (including Mills College Children's School)
  • Mission College
  • Foothill-De Anza Community College District
  • San Mateo Community College District 
  • West Valley College campus
  • Laney College 
  • Holy Names University

If air quality does not improve over the weekend many of these schools could remain closed to start next week.

