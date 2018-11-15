List Of Bay Area Schools To Be Closed On Friday Due To Poor Air Quality

Poor air quality in the Bay Area due to smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County has worsened on Thursday and a Spare The Air alert has been extended through next Tuesday November 20th. That will mark a record 13th day in a row for the alert. Schools will be closed over concern for student's health.

The following school districts will close schools on Friday Nov. 16th:

San Leandro Unified School District

Oakland Unified School District

San Francisco Unified School District

Newark Unified School District

Mount Diablo Unified School District

Alameda Unified School District

Berkeley Unified School District

Martinez Unified School District

West Contra Costa Unified School District

New Haven Unified School District

Hayward Unified School District

Castro Valley Unified School District

Vallejo Unified School District

Pittsburg Unified School District

San Lorenzo Unified School District

Brentwood Unified School District

Liberty Unified School District

Tamalpais Unified School District

Jefferson Elementary School District

Acalanes Union High School District

Oakley Union Elementary School District

Antioch Unified School District

Benicia Unified School District

Napa Valley Unified School District

Vacaville Unified School District

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District

Albany Unified School District

Unhealthy air quality forces closure of all Contra Costa Co. public schools -- full list of closures here: https://t.co/sRa7jULK0M — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) November 15, 2018

The following college campuses will be closed:

San Francisco State University

University of San Francisco

City College of San Francisco

San Jose State University

Santa Clara University

Cal State East Bay (all campuses -- Hayward, Oakland, Concord)

Mills College (including Mills College Children's School)

Mission College

Foothill-De Anza Community College District

San Mateo Community College District

West Valley College campus

Laney College

Holy Names University

If air quality does not improve over the weekend many of these schools could remain closed to start next week.