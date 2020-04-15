Lionsgate to Stream ‘John Wick,’ ‘Hunger Games’ and More for Free on YouTube

If you’ve already streamed pretty much everything else while at home, you’ll have a chance to watch some classic films over the next few weeks.

Lionsgate announced in a press release that it will stream “The Hunger Games,” “John Wick,” “La La Land” and “Dirty Dancing” for free on the next four Friday nights.

The program, dubbed “Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies,” will stream the popular titles on the Lionsgate YouTube page and Fandango’s Movieclips YouTube page. The initiative aims to honor the communal experience of watching movies in movie theaters and support the people who make those places great.

Each week’s movie night is hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis, who will share her own memories and be joined by special guest celebrities and YouTube personalities.

Throughout the event, Lionsgate will make an initial donation — as well as audience and partner donations — to benefit the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. The organization is dedicated to helping workers throughout the motion picture industry and is currently providing financial assistance to movie theater employees furloughed by the COVID-19 crisis.

The free movies that will livestream on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT are:

April 17 – “The Hunger Games”

April 24 – “Dirty Dancing”

May 1 – “La La Land”

May 8 – “John Wick” (age registration required)

“There’s nothing that will replace the magic of seeing a movie together with your fellow moviegoers in a theater on a big screen, but this is a chance for America to come together to recreate the experience,” read a statement from Joe Drake, chairman, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

He added: “This is a great chance to show the country’s theatrical employees how much we miss going to their theaters and how much we support them. Jamie Lee Curtis – a woman who literally grew up with the movies and movie theaters – is one of the world’s biggest movie fans, so it’s a real thrill that she’ll be our host for this event. Let's have some fun watching some classic movies together at home while celebrating moviegoing!”

Lionsgate stated the program has the support of Fandango, National Association of Theatre Owners, AMC Theatres, Regal and Cinemark Theatres.