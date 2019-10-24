Linkin Park's Debut Album 'Hybrid Theory' Turns 19

October 24, 2019
One of the most successful rock albums of the 2000s has turned 19 years old. Linkin Park's debut album 'Hyrbid Theory' was released on October 24, 2000.

The album that gave us hits like "One Step Closer," "Crawling," and "In The End" has sold over 30 million copies worldwide, was the highest selling debut album since Guns N' Roses' "Appetite For Destruction" & is the best selling rock album of 2000s.

The album was came in at #11 on Billboard's top 200 albums of the decade (2000-2009) list.

Linkin Park's final Bay Area performance took place December 12, 2014 at Oakland Arena for Not So Silent Night.

  

