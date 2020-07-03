Linkin Park's "In The End" Surpasses 1 Billion YouTube Views

Nearly 20 years since its release, Linkin Park's "In The End" has become one of the few rock music videos to hit the 1 billion views milestone on YouTube. The third single from the band's debut album 'Hybrid Theory' helped catapult the band further into the mainstream and was a main player in the album selling over 30 million copies worldwide.

Thank you to everyone who helped #InTheEnd get to 1 billion views on YouTube! ❤️ — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 3, 2020

Linkin Park joins Imagine Dragons & twenty one pilots as bands with multiple videos at over 1 billion views. "Numb" previously gained that status in 2018.

Other rock videos in the 1 billion views club include Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," Guns N' Roses' "Novemeber Rain," Cranberries - "Zombies," Arctic Monkeys - "Do I Wanna Know," & Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody".

'Hybrid Theory' turns 20 this October.