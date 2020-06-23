Linkin Park Have Unreleased Music With Chester Bennington

A track called "Friendly Fire" is yet to be released

As we approach three years since we lost Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda revealed in a recent Twitch stream that there is still Linkin Park music with Chester on vocals that we haven't heard yet.

A song called "Friendly Fire" from their time making 2017's 'One More Light' exists, but it yet to be released, Shinoda revealed. He also said it could be years before it actually comes out.

Back in April, Linkin Park bassist Phoenix revealed that the band had been busy writing during quarantine though no search for a singer to replace Bennington has ever started.

Linkin Park is also approaching the 20-year anniversary of their debut album 'Hybrid Theory' this fall. An album that has sold over 30 million copies worldwide. 

