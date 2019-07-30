Linkin Park Fan Used The Band's Lyrics To Stop A Man From Killing Himself

Florida's Orange County Police Department has published a video detailing events from an incident in February where a man was seen sitting precariously on the edge of an overpass. Healthcare worker & good samaritan Cristina Settanni pulled over on the shoulder and took time to help the man. Per Orlando's WKMG-TV that's when she recited a line from Linkin Park's "One More Light" to help comfort the man.

Video of Stranger, OCSO Deputy help save man on overpass ledge

Deputy Shaun Cayer arrived and his bodycam footage shows Settanni speaking to the man in a calm, composed manner. The deputy pulled the man to safety after he refused to step back from the ledge. It was later discovered that a string of poor decisions and family troubles lead him to contemplate suicide that day. He was not arrested, but he was taken to a mental health facility for further evaluation.

The 2017 suicide of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington prompted RADIO.COM to launch our I’m Listening initiative. It aims to encourage those who are dealing with similar issues to understand that they are not alone.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.