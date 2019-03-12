Lineup Announced For Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival In Oakland; Second Date Added

Update: Due to demand, a second date has been added on Sunday June 16th. For ticket info head here.

Porter Robinson, in conjunction with Goldenvoice, has announced the lineup for the first ever Second Sky Festival at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in Oakland on Saturday, June 15th.

The festival, which was first called Multiverse, is 18+ and here's who's playing:

Porter Robinson (only 'Worlds' set of 2019)

Madeon (DJ set)

Cashmere Cat

Wednesday Campanella

G Jones

Nina Las Vegas

Chrome Sparks

Kero Kero Bonito

Anamanaguchi

Pre-sale begins at 10 AM Wednesday, March 13th at 10 AM. General on-sale begins Friday, March 15th at 10 AM. For details and tickets head to secondskyfest.com.