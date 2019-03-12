Lineup Announced For Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival In Oakland
Porter Robinson, in conjunction with Goldenvoice, has announced the lineup for the first ever Second Sky Festival at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in Oakland on Saturday June 15th.
SECOND SKY MUSIC FESTIVAL a new music festival curated by me & co-presented by goldenvoice me and so many of my favorite artists are going to play this thing june 15 in oakland, ca signup here: secondskyfest.com
The festival, which was first called Multiverse, is 18+ and here's who's playing:
- Porter Robinson (only 'Worlds' set of 2019)
- Madeon (DJ set)
- Cashmere Cat
- Wednesday Campanella
- G Jones
- Nina Las Vegas
- Chrome Sparks
- Kero Kero Bonito
- Anamanaguchi
Pre-sale begins at 10AM Wednesday March 13th at 10AM. General on-sale begins Friday March 15th at 10AM. For details & tickets head to secondskyfest.com.