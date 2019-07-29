Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Sets Record For Longest Running No. 1 Song Ever

Lil Nas X has done it. His song "Old Town Road" has spent 17 weeks at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart breaking a record of 16 weeks set by Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" & Boyz II Men & Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day".

The up & coming rapper was a complete unknown when he released the song in December of 2018, which gained popularity on the app Tik Tok and has since become a song synonymous with the year 2019.

"Old Town Road" managed to hold off Billie Eilish's "bad guy" for several weeks before breaking the record this week.

it’s crazy how any baby born after march has not lived in a world where old town road wasn’t number 1 — nope (@LilNasX) July 26, 2019

The song recently drew praise from Jack White who called it beautiful & compared its success to that of White Stripes' breakout hit "Fell In Love With A Girl" due to being less than 2 minutes long.

Here's a look at the Billboard Hot 100.