49ers Tap Lil Jon For NFC Championship Game Halftime Show

A week after hosting a hip-hop throwback halftime show with Tone Loc, Young MC & Sugarhill Gang the San Francisco 49ers are hoping more hip-hop can bring them good luck this post season as Lil Jon is set to perform at halftime of the NFC Championship game Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

You know @LevisStadium is gonna be leanin' and rockin'@LilJon is set to perform at halftime on Sunday --



Get game ready with the official #49ers Spotify playlist: https://t.co/d1F5rIwB70 pic.twitter.com/0fnsegcEm9 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 18, 2020

The national anthem will be performed pre-game by Boyz II Men.

If the 49ers advance to the Super Bowl in Miami on February 2nd they'll meet the winner of the Chiefs/Titans AFC Championship game and fans will see Demi Lovato perform the national anthem & Shakira + Jennifer Lopez for the halftime show.

The NFC Championship game kicks off at 3:40PM (PST) on Sunday.