49ers Tap Lil Jon For NFC Championship Game Halftime Show

January 18, 2020
A week after hosting a hip-hop throwback halftime show with Tone Loc, Young MC & Sugarhill Gang the San Francisco 49ers are hoping more hip-hop can bring them good luck this post season as Lil Jon is set to perform at halftime of the NFC Championship game Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

The national anthem will be performed pre-game by Boyz II Men.

If the 49ers advance to the Super Bowl in Miami on February 2nd they'll meet the winner of the Chiefs/Titans AFC Championship game and fans will see Demi Lovato perform the national anthem & Shakira + Jennifer Lopez for the halftime show.

The NFC Championship game kicks off at 3:40PM (PST) on Sunday.

