76 Wildfires Develop Across Northern California After Day Of Lightning Strikes

Over 1,600 lightning strikes on Sunday

August 17, 2020
According to Cal Fire 76 wildfires came as a result of 1,600+ lightning strikes across northern California on Sunday. Contra Costa County saw mandatory evacuations due to fires on the slope of Mount Diablo and the Deer Creek Zone fire.

A fire on Hennessey Ridge Road in St. Helena prompted evacuations Monday morning while the Marsh fire did the same for residents of Sunol.

The Loyalton Fire north of Lake Tahoe was raging before these Sunday lightning strikes and was the location of a fire tornado on Saturday.

Fires remain a threat as thunderstorms could continue in the Bay Area Monday afternoon. For more visitt SF Gate.

