Lighted forest art installation coming to Golden Gate Park this December

In October the 150-foot illuminated observation wheel opened in Golden Gate Park as part of the park's 150th anniversary and on December 1st another major installation is coming as Entwined from SF's own Charles Gadeken will illuminate Peacock Meadow through at least February 2021.

Gadeken's work has previously been part of music festivals like Coachella & Electric Daisy Carnival and now the forest of illuminated trees will light up the park between McLaren Lodge & the Conservatory of Flowers. The trees are between 12-20 feet high with expansive canopies of ever-changing colors.

“Entwined is an immersive light experience for Golden Gate Park visitors to explore, engage with, and enjoy. What does the ‘tree of life’ look like in the world, post-nature? The installation is my latest exploration of this question, blending timeless natural objects with abstract forms and modern technology to evoke wonder, magic, and joy.” Gadeken, said.

The installation will be free to all & for more head here.