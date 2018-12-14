Levi's Stadium Reportedly Preparing For Raiders To Share Stadium Next Season

December 14, 2018
As expected, the city of Oakland filed a lawsuit against the Raiders & the NFL earlier this week seeking damages over the team's "unlawful" exit from the East Bay city. This lawsuit makes it an almost certainty that the Raiders final game in Oakland will come on Christmas Eve & leave their 2019 home in question before their new Las Vegas stadium is ready in 2020.

ABC 7 is reporting that Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is preparing as if the Raiders will share the stadium with the 49ers in 2019. Raiders owner Mark Davis has never been a big fan of the idea & remains reluctant to the thought of sharing a home with the 49ers for a year.

Other options brought up as potential homes for the Raiders in 2019:

  • San Diego
  • San Antonio
  • Reno
  • St. Louis
  • Phoenix
  • Portland
  • A potenital early move to Las Vegas, if UNLV's Sam Boyd Stadium is capable of it.

A decision on the Raiders 2019 season should be coming shortly after this season's end.

