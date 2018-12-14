Levi's Stadium Reportedly Preparing For Raiders To Share Stadium Next Season

As expected, the city of Oakland filed a lawsuit against the Raiders & the NFL earlier this week seeking damages over the team's "unlawful" exit from the East Bay city. This lawsuit makes it an almost certainty that the Raiders final game in Oakland will come on Christmas Eve & leave their 2019 home in question before their new Las Vegas stadium is ready in 2020.

While the #Raiders don't have a home for 2019, they would like to stay in Oakland. But if the lawsuit makes that impossible, expect San Diego and Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium to become clubhouse leaders but don't discount an early move to Las Vegas or even...Reno. Yes, Reno. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 11, 2018

ABC 7 is reporting that Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is preparing as if the Raiders will share the stadium with the 49ers in 2019. Raiders owner Mark Davis has never been a big fan of the idea & remains reluctant to the thought of sharing a home with the 49ers for a year.

Other options brought up as potential homes for the Raiders in 2019:

San Diego

San Antonio

Reno

St. Louis

Phoenix

Portland

A potenital early move to Las Vegas, if UNLV's Sam Boyd Stadium is capable of it.

Much will depend on if the team has to move the whole operation or stays to train in Oakland and just flies for games. — Jason Cole (@JasonCole62) December 12, 2018

A decision on the Raiders 2019 season should be coming shortly after this season's end.