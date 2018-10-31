Levis Stadium Preps Jail, Undercover Cops In Raiders Gear For 49ers-Raiders Game

The San Francisco 49ers & Oakland Raiders enter Thursday night's final Battle of the Bay with an abysmal two wins combined & without playoff aspirations. The game is also going to combine the two worst teams to ever meet in a primetime game on November 1 or later. There's not a whole lot to be amped up about, but each fanbase is a passionate bunch & there's a history of violence between the two when the teams meet. Two fans suffered gunshot wounds & another was knocked unconscious at a pre-season game in 2011 between the teams at Candlestick Park. Levi's Stadium is doing what they can to make certain nothing of the sort happens on Thursday night.

Raiders vs. 49ers: Security stepped up at Levi’s Stadium to thwart any rivalry violence https://t.co/xso30bL67m pic.twitter.com/bnLOztpGTg — Inside the 49 (@insidethe49) October 31, 2018

The stadium's jail cell will be ready and there's an even plan for overflow where once the cells are filled the additional unruly fans will be taken to Santa Clara County's main jail in San Jose. An increased number of cops will be on hand and many will be going undercover as Raiders fans in the 49ers home stadium in an effort to dissuade the most boisterous of fans from starting up.

Levi's Stadium is also equipped with 800 cameras that will keep a close eye on everything happening in the stadium & in the parking lot.

Hopefully everyone behaves themselves & we can enjoy a competitive football game...

For more, head to The Athletic.