Upcoming Legoland Discovery Center In Milpitas Seeking Master Model Builder

In the spring of 2020 a new Legoland Discovery Center is set to open at the Great Mall in Milpitas & now they're ready to hire a master model builder.

LEGO IS HIRING A MASTER BUILDER IN MILPITAS



I REPEAT



LEGO IS HIRING A MASTER BUILDER IN MILPITAShttps://t.co/PBXjyAI7cu — Annie Tsai (@meannie) December 10, 2019

More of a playground than a theme park this 31,000 sq. ft. space will multiple family attractions & activities including a 4D cinema, laser ride, and more. There will also be replicas of San Jose's most recognizable landmarks, a creative workshop with master LEGO builders & spaces for school trips & birthday parties.

If you think you have what it takes to be a master model builder there will be a competition called Brick Factor on January 18 - 19, 2020 where you'll be tasked with building original Lego brick models in timed rounds. The ten competitiors will also undergo an interview process before a winner is crowned. That winner will lead workshops for kids at the Discover Center and head center's creative workshop.

You can apply here.