LEGOLAND Discovery Center Coming To Milpitas' Great Mall In 2020

LEGOLAND is coming to Northern California with a new Discovery Center set to open at the Great Mall in Milpitas in the Spring of 2020. More of a playground than a theme park this 31,000 sq. ft. space will multiple family attractions & activities including a 4D cinema, laser ride, and more. There will also be replicas of San Jose's most recognizable landmarks, a creative workshop with master LEGO builders & spaces for school trips & birthday parties.

A new Legoland attraction will open at the Great Mall in Milpitas. https://t.co/PaO8nDLbdu — KCBS 106.9 FM/740 AM (@KCBSRadio) September 28, 2019

The center will also include a cafe, LEGO shop, LEGO brick pools, and will offer up 15 new full-time jobs as well as 100 part-time positions prior to opening next spring.

For more on the upcoming space head here.