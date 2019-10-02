LEGOLAND Discovery Center Coming To Milpitas' Great Mall In 2020

October 2, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Kevork Djansezian / Stringer

Categories: 
Bay Area News

LEGOLAND is coming to Northern California with a new Discovery Center set to open at the Great Mall in Milpitas in the Spring of 2020. More of a playground than a theme park this 31,000 sq. ft. space will multiple family attractions & activities including a 4D cinema, laser ride, and more. There will also be replicas of San Jose's most recognizable landmarks, a creative workshop with master LEGO builders & spaces for school trips & birthday parties.

The center will also include a cafe, LEGO shop, LEGO brick pools, and will offer up 15 new full-time jobs as well as 100 part-time positions prior to opening next spring.

Dream BIG and dream in LEGO -- (--: @littlemissantonella)

A post shared by LEGOLAND Discovery Center (@ldcnorthamerica) on

For more on the upcoming space head here.

Tags: 
Milpitas
San Jose
LEGOLAND Discovery Center