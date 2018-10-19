Lawsuit Could Force La Taqueria To Move From Mission St. Location

Known for its award-winning carnitas burrito, often hailed as the best burrito in America, La Taqueria in San Francisco's Mission District might soon be forced to move from its spot on 25th & Mission St. that its occupied since 1973.

The 13 Best Burritos in San Francisco (Personal favorite: La Taqueria) https://t.co/rTnGosxrhR via @EaterSF — Chris McGinnis (@cjmcginnis) October 18, 2018

A dispute over the property between owner & founder Miguel Jara and his siblings is what could force La Taqueria to move. Several of his siblings accuse Jara of never legally inheriting the property. Jara's lawyers claim that his parents always intended to convey the title of the building solely to their son, Miguel, but never did so. His siblings recently found out that they, too, had inherited interest in the building & some did not hand over their shares to Miguel. The court decided against him when he sued for ownership & the space has gone up for sale. He hopes to outbid the current high bid of $1.6 million for the property and keep La Taqueria where it is, but the option that La Taqueria might have to move & open in a new location remains very possible.

