Lawmakers Introduce Bill That Would Make Animal Cruelty A Felony In The U.S.

Two Florida lawmakers have introduced a bill that would make animal cruelty a felony nationwide. The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act would make it so crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating and impaling an animal could put you behind bars for seven years. Acts of bestiality would be considered a felony as well.

The bill would make those convicted of "crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating and impaling" animals punishable by up to seven years in prison. https://t.co/VjAIeNqFh6 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) January 28, 2019

Previous bills have focused on criminalizing animal abuse videos & this bill would act to close a loophole in a 2010 video that currently only punished abuse captured on camera.

This bill was introduced by a republican & a democrat and should garner bipartisan support.