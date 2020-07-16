Latinos Most Admitted Group To UC Schools For 2020

For the first time Latinos make up the most admitted group when it comes to students being accepted to University of California schools for the fall 2020 semester. The upcoming semester features the most diverse group of accepted students in UC history.

Nearly 80,000 students were offered admission with 36% being Latino, 35% being asian, 21% being white & 5% being black, according to data released by the LA Times.

It's a challenging time for the class of 2020 as distance learning remains in place across the state heading into the fall, but perhaps that has helped increase the number of students admitted as 10,000+ more freshmen were admitted for fall 2020 compared to fall 2019 and more transfer students from the community college system were admitted than ever before (28,074 students).

UC President Janet Napolitano says of the incoming class that it "will be one of our most talented and diverse yet".